Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the lowest is $5.40 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,394. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

