Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE:PRO opened at $47.00 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PROS by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PROS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

