Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONCS shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,621. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

