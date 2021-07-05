Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.