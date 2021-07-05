Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. 145,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

