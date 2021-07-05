Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $29.72. 36,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $719.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

