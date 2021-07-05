Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Extreme Networks posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 23,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

