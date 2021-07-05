Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Copart posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. 36,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,438. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

