Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ATRA opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

