Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,847,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.