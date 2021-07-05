Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.82 million and the highest is $20.34 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,016,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 286.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.87 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $460.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

