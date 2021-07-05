Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.39. Humana posted earnings per share of $12.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.77. The stock had a trading volume of 504,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,806. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

