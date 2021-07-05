Zacks: Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $7.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.79 and the highest is $7.86. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 278.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $25.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $26.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $30.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

Shares of RE traded down $4.47 on Friday, hitting $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

