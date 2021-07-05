Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $103.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.74 million to $109.91 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $515.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,145. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

