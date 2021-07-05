Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $163.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.57 million to $168.21 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $141.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $686.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,270 shares of company stock worth $12,287,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,090. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

