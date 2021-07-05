Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $5.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings of $5.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.49. 534,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,128. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

