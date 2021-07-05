Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

TEVA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 8,276,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,074. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

