Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

