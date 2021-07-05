Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $1.42. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,929. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

