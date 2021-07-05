Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $104.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.01 million and the lowest is $104.60 million. Perion Network posted sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $408.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $422.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.01 million, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $490.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 544,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,761. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

