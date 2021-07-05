Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

