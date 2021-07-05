Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $339.01 million, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

