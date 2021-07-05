Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.05. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insulet.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $281.34. The stock had a trading volume of 359,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,912. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.30. Insulet has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

