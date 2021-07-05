XTX Topco Ltd Takes $219,000 Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

