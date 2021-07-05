XTX Topco Ltd Takes $214,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

