XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $202,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

