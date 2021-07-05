XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

