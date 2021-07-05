XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,698 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 221,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.58 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

