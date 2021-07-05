XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,259 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.