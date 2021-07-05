XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of MIDD opened at $173.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

