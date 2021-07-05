xSigma Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. xSigma has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $94,063.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, xSigma has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00916153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.87 or 0.08205222 BTC.

xSigma Profile

xSigma is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 11,461,494 coins and its circulating supply is 7,391,519 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

