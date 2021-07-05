XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

XPEV has been the topic of several other reports. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

XPeng stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

