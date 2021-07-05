World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE) Short Interest Update

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,452,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of World Moto stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. World Moto has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get World Moto alerts:

About World Moto

World Moto, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for World Moto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Moto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.