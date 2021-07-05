Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 13,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Boston Beer by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $41,922,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $953.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,071.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $550.09 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

