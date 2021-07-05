Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.