Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 207.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

