Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 979.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $514.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

