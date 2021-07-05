Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $46.05 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

