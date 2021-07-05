Wings (WINGS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.92 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Wings has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $11,164.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00792785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

