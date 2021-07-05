Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 1,224,045 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies accounts for 4.2% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned about 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $196,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,550. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

SXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

