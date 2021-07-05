Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $94.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.25 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $416.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. 1,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,744. The company has a market capitalization of $482.91 million, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

