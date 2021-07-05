WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Given New $26.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

WOW opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WideOpenWest by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

