Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $87.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,549 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.65 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

