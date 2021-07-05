Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

