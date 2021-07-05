Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 34,264 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,264 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 337,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $97.44 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

