Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Navistar International worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 60.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAV shares. TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

