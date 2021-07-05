Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 34,342 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 151.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 178,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $17,769,074.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

