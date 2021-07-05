Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

SNPS opened at $279.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

