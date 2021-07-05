Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

