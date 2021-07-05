Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

